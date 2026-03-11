Texas Tech Athletics announces 'Raider Red Collection'

Texas Tech is in the middle of its brand refresh, with a new Double T logo expected to be integrated across the athletics programs this year. Sport-specific logos designed around the iconic Raider Red mascot are part of the upcoming changes.

Tech Athletics officially announced the new logos centered around Raider Red. They showcased each sports individual logo in an X post released Wednesday.

The video pictured cartoon-style Raider Red logos each playing football, basketball, baseball/softball, track & field, soccer, golf, tennis and volleyball. In addition to these logos, there are also designs depicting Raider Red running and holding both a Texas Tech flag, as well as a United States flag.

The reveal also comes after men’s basketball head coach Grant McCasland broke the seal on the logos Tuesday. McCasland wore a t-shirt with the basketballing Raider Red on it for a media availability at the Womble Basketball Center.

Various products with the new logos will be “Coming soon to a retailer near you” per the Tech Athletics post.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.