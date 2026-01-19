Texas Tech awaits familiar faces on 2026 schedule

Sitting at 20-plus transfer portal defectors this cycle, Texas Tech will matchup against several of its former players on the 2026 schedule. Both in the non-con and Big 12 slates, friends-turned-foes will line the sidelines. Here are those former Red Raiders to watch out for.

Former Red Raiders on the field and the sidelines in season-opener

Texas Tech opens the 2026 campaign Sept. 5 at home versus Abilene Christian. The Wildcats come into Lubbock with a pair of former Red Raiders on their roster. Offensive lineman Kaden Carr departed from Texas Tech at the end of the 2024 campaign. He helped lead ACU to a United Athletic Conference championship and a second-round trip in the FCS playoffs.

Joining Carr for the Wildcats in 2026 is cornerback Deante Lindsay, who transferred to ACU after one season with Texas Tech.

On the sidelines for Abilene Christian, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is entering his second with the team. Texas Tech inducted its College Football Hall of Fame quarterback into the program’s illustrious Ring of Honor during the 2025 season.

Texas Tech’s rivalry with Oklahoma State will be extra personal

The Red Raiders travel to Stillwater in 2026 for the second time in three seasons. When Brendan Sorsby leads the offense onto the field, the Pokes could have a pair of former Red Raiders lined up on the other side.

Cornerback Maurion Horn transferred to OSU after seeing his role take a drastic drop-off from the 2024 to 2025 season. Horn started in all 13 games for Texas Tech in 2024. He only logged 120 snaps this season after playing over 800 the campaign prior.

EDGE Braylon Rigsby joins Horn in Stillwater. Rigsby has two years of eligibility and logged 133 snaps this season for Texas Tech. For his career, Rigsby has recorded 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass defended.

Other Big 12 opponents in view

Texas Tech welcomes Houston for the first time since 2023 and the Cougars will have wide receiver Tyson Turner at their disposal. Hailing from the same class as Micah Hudson, Turner caught the eye of coaches early when he arrived. That said, he saw the field sparingly.

Down in Fort Worth, Cheta Ofili traded in his scarlet and black for purple as he joined TCU. The Sachse edge rusher ranked as a 4-star prospect coming out of high school.

