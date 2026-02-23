Texas Tech baseball earns weekend sweep of UAlbany

Texas Tech baseball has extended its winning streak to five games following a weekend sweep of the UAlbany Great Danes in Lubbock.

Texas Tech took the opener in a 16-8 slugfest. The Great Danes got off to an early lead at 5-2 going to the bottom of the third, but Texas Tech was able to score four runs in the bottom half of the inning and led the rest of the way. Freshman infielder Linkin Garcia and Georgia Tech transfer Connor Shouse both hit home runs to lead the Red Raiders offensively, while pitchers Ryan Free, Logan Bevis and Brady Trombello all worked scoreless outings in relief, with Free picking up the win.

The Red Raiders and Great Danes played a Saturday doubleheader, with Texas Tech taking the Game 1 by a final of 15-1 (7 innings) and Game 2 by an 8-6 score.

Texas Tech starting pitcher Lukas Pirko was the star of Game 1, pitching all seven innings and only surrendering five hits, one run and two walks. He struck out seven and threw 90 pitches in the complete game. The complete game was Texas Tech’s first since 2022. Offensively, Logan Hughes went 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run and five runs batted in to lead the way.

In Game 2, Texas Tech fell down 3-0 early and again 6-2 going to the 7th. However, the long ball brought the Red Raiders back into the game as Connor Shouse, Logan Hughes and Jesse Rusinek all went deep to tie game at 6-6.

That set up Robin Villeneuve‘s heroics as with two outs in the 9th he hit one 392 feet deep to left center for the walk-off winner.

The Sunday finale was a comfortable victory for Texas Tech by a final of 10-0 in 8 innings. Pitchers Connor Mohan and Kaysen Raineri each pitched four shutout innings to keep the Great Danes at bay. At the plate, right fielder Jesse Rusinek went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and four runs batted in. Shortstop Linkin Garcia and first baseman Robin Villeneuve also both recorded multiple hits in the win.

Red Raider stat leaders

Through eight games played, here are some stat leaders (minimum 10 at bats or 3 innings pitched) for Texas Tech on the diamond.

Junior catcher Davis Rivers leads the team with a .462 batting average.

Junior outfielder Kyeler Thompson is tops with 13 hits and two triples.

Junior outfielder Logan Hughes has 14 runs scored and nine walks. He’s also tied for the team lead with 13 RBI.

Freshman infielder Linkin Garcia is one of the breakout stars of the season with four doubles, three home runs and 24 total bases. He’s also tied for the team lead with 13 RBI.

Senior pitcher Jonny Lowe has a sparkling ERA of 0.00 and WHIP of 0.88.

Sophomore pitcher Kaysen Raineri, a transfer from Hawaii, has struck out the most opposing batters with 13 punchouts.

Up next for Texas Tech

The Red Raiders will have the week off before welcoming CSU Bakersfield to Lubbock on Friday, February 27th for a three-game set. The Roadrunners have gotten off to a 4-4 start this season.

Per gorunners.com, Texas Tech and CSU Bakersfield have never played each other in baseball.

