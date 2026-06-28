Texas Tech basketball adds combo guard Amari Barrett

Texas Tech basketball continues to fill out its roster for the 2026-27 season with the latest addition coming in the form of Oklahoma City (OK) Millwood guard Amari Barrett.

Barrett is now the third high school commit for the Red Raiders heading into next season, joining the likes of top 25 guard DaKari Spear and North Crowley forward Trey Hall.

Barrett is a former Ball State signee. He reopened his recruitment at the end of April. Barrett has since been playing with Mokan Basketball on the Nike EYBL travel circuit.

At Millwood, Barrett helped lead the Falcons to back-to-back state championships his junior and senior seasons. As a junior, Barrett averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game. He earned second team All-State honors as a junior.

In a sophomore season where Barrett and Millwood finish as state runner-ups, he averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game.

Barrett comes from a Millwood program with a rich winning history. The Falcons have racked up 19 Oklahoma state championships, with Barrett being a part of the last two. Millwood looked to Barrett as a leader as he served as a team captain while on the team.

He helped Millwood make history by finishing the 2026 state tournament run with an unprecedented 147-point margin of victory. That broke a 14-year record.

Prior to his senior season, Barrett had already earned Greater Metro Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors, twice.

At 6-foot-4, Barrett is an athletic and versatile combo guard who can get to the basket with ease. His athleticism paired with a lengthy wingspan pairs nicely when he attacks the rim.

At the time of his commitment to Ball State, Barrett chose the Cardinals over offers from SIU-Edwardsville and UT-Arlington.

Much like his incoming freshman counterpart Hall, Barrett will likely be a developmental piece for the Red Raiders next season.

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