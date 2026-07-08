Texas Tech basketball confirms JT Toppin's return

Texas Tech basketball All-American JT Toppin‘s return for the 2026-27 season has seemingly been confirmed. In a video posted to the official Texas Tech men’s basketball X account Wednesday morning, the Red Raider star is depicted walking up to a locker and putting on his Texas Tech jersey. The video is captioned, “26-27.”

Toppin is rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in a February road trip to Arizona State. He underwent surgery while Texas Tech traveled to the NCAA Tournament. No other details have been shared on Toppin’s return timeline.

With the NCAA recently approving age-based eligibility rules, there’s less risk around Toppin coming back in the 2026-27 season. Toppin, regardless of when he returns in the upcoming season, has two years of eligibility remaining on the grounds of 5-for-5 eligibility.

The 6-foot-9, 230 pound forward earned All-American honors from the AP and the Wooden Award, among others. He’s a back-to-back All-Big 12 honoree and earned conference player of the year honors in 2025. Toppin finished the 2026 season averaging 21.8 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and had 16 double-doubles.

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