Texas Tech Basketball Gets Double Dose of Houston in 2026-27 Big 12 Schedule Matrix

The Big 12 Conference released its men’s basketball schedule matrix for the 2026-27 season on Thursday. The Red Raiders enter the year looking to bounce back off an early Tournament exit.

Per the newly released matrix, Texas Tech will have home-and-away series against UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati. The rivalry between the Red Raiders and Houston continues to grow in the basketball space, and the two programs will meet twice again this season.

On the home-only side, Tech will welcome Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, Baylor, and West Virginia to Lubbock. Arizona comes in off a Big 12 Championship and Final Four run, while BYU and Iowa State look to reach championship status.

The away-only portion sends the Red Raiders on the road to face Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and TCU. Allen Fieldhouse is no easy task and easily presents the toughest trip Tech will make in this category.

Dates and tip times have not yet been announced. Texas Tech sets aim on a Big 12 Title and National Championship in 2026-27.

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