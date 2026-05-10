Texas Tech Basketball hosting a pair of visitors Tuesday

Texas Tech Basketball hosting a pair of visitors Tuesdayby: L. Selph7 minutes agoLaneSelphRead In AppMar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland in the first half against the Akron Zips during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn ImagesAs the offseason and transfer portal continue to move forward, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are active on the recruiting trail working to finalize the roster for the 2026-27 season.