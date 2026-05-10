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Texas Tech Basketball hosting a pair of visitors Tuesday

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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Akron at Texas Tech
Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland in the first half against the Akron Zips during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As the offseason and transfer portal continue to move forward, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are active on the recruiting trail working to finalize the roster for the 2026-27 season.

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