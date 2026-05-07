Texas Tech battling national powers for rising OT Wyatt Wagner

2028 Midlothian (TX) Heritage offensive tackle Wyatt Wagner has quickly become one of the hottest names in the country, and college programs are taking notice. Over the last month alone, Wagner has hauled in 12 offers, with schools like Texas Tech, Florida, Oregon, Texas, Stanford and Texas A&M, all jumping into the mix. At 6-foot-8, 270-pounds with tremendous upside and growing national attention, Wagner’s recruitment has rapidly accelerated heading into the summer camp circuit. Despite the whirlwind of new opportunities and major programs entering the picture, the talented offensive lineman says he’s staying grounded and enjoying every moment of the process.