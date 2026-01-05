Texas Tech CB Brice Pollock Announces Return for Senior Season

One of the cornerstone pieces of the Texas Tech secondary, Brice Pollock has announced he will be returning to the 806 for his senior season via his X account. As a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2025, Pollock will be a legitimate chess piece for Shiel Wood’s defense in 2026.

In his 14 games for the Red Raiders, Pollock finished the season with a Big 12 leading and fourth in the nation five interceptions, a team-high seven pass breakups, plus recording 46 tackles with 28 solo, and four TFL’s. In his 797 snaps played, he finished with a grade of 82.5 in overall defense and coverage. Plus, he earned a 79.0 in run defense and 81.1 in tackling according to PFF.

Hailing from Snellville Georgia, Pollock joined the Red Raiders following 2 seasons at Mississippi State. A 6-foot, 195 pound cornerback, Pollock’s coverage, ball skills, and open-field tackling made him a tough matchup for opposing offenses all season. His return makes him a premier candidate for the top cornerback in the Big 12 in 2026.

