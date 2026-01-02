Texas Tech CB Macho Stevenson announces plans to transfer

Texas Tech cornerback Macho Stevenson has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, per his X account.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love and for guiding me through every step of this journey. I am extremely grateful for my time at Texas Tech University and for the coaching staff who believed in me, challenged me, and helped me grow both on and off the field. I’m thankful for my teammates my brothers for the relationships, memories, and experiences we shared that I will always carry with me.

After much prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it is the best step for my continued growth as both a player and a person.

Thank you again to the 806! – Macho Stevenson”

Stevenson signed with Texas Tech as a three-star prospect out of Shreveport (LA) Captain Shreve high school as part of the 2023 class. Stevenson chose the Red Raiders over offers from Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, UTSA and others.

In 2023, Stevenson redshirted as a true freshman and did not play.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Stevenson saw his snaps increase dramatically. Starting three games, Stevenson played 310 total defensive snaps on the year and 68 more snaps on special teams. He finished with 23 tackles, 2 passes defended and 1 forced fumble.

This season Stevenson was in a reserve role, playing four total defensive snaps plus 53 more on special teams. He finished the year with one tackle.

Stevenson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

