Texas Tech coach interviewing with Cowboys, Steelers

Texas Tech outside linebackers coach C.J. Ah You has interviewed for a positions with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and will visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers about a job on Tuesday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the news.

Ah You joined Joey McGuire‘s staff in Lubbock in February 2022, filling a staff vacancy that opened when running backs coach DeAndre Smith left the program for a position on the New York Giants staff.

The Red Raiders’ outside linebacker position has been a strength of the team under Ah You. Tyree Wilson earned All-American honors in 2022 and was drafted seventh overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. This past season, David Bailey and Romello Height helped lead Texas Tech to the Big 12 title by combining for 24.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss. Bailey earned unanimous All-American honors while Height was a first-team All-Big 12 selection; Bailey is widely expected to be a first-round in this year’s NFL Draft while Height is projected to be a Day 2 pick.

Ah You joined the Red Raiders after spending the 2021 season as a Quality Control Analyst on Clay Helton’s final USC staff. He has also coached for the New York Giants (2020, defensive line), Vanderbilt Commodores (2016-18, defensive line) and Oklahoma Sooners (2015, special teams quality control).

A California native, Ah You attended BYU from 2001-03 before leaving the Cougars’ program due to an honor code violation. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2005 and earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Honors after posting 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Ah You was drafted in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills but he was released by the franchise after the preseason. He joined the St. Louis practice squad later that year and spent the next five seasons with the Rams before a knee injury ended his career in 2012.