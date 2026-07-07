Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire wants to renew old Lone Star rivalries

FRISCO – Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian threw several jabs at each other earlier this summer, surrounding the prospect of the two programs potentially playing each other again.

McGuire, on stage at Big 12 Media Days Tuesday, spoke on the matter – again voicing his plea to make the game happen.

“First, spot the ball, man, we’re ready to go right now. We’ll play tomorrow,” McGuire said when asked about Sarkisian’s jabs. “We don’t need any film study or anything like that, I know they don’t either. They got a great football team, one of the best teams in the country. They’re going to be really good this year. I have a lot of respect for Sark. For people that have covered the University of Texas for a long time, what he’s been able to do to be successful and sustain success, it’s hard to do.”

The pair are set to take part in a panel at the Texas High School Coaches Association coaching school. McGuire said UTSA coach Jeff Traylor texted him and Sarkisian saying he wants to sit between the rival coaches. McGuire jokingly said Traylor needed to up his “sport coat game” to sit with him and Sarkisian. It’s playful banter between the two right now, but making Texas Tech and Texas happen again is important to McGuire.

“I was born in Texarkana, Texas, at Wadley Regional Medical Center in 1971. I grew up in the Southwest Conference,” he continued. “Texas and Texas Tech are supposed to play. Texas and Texas A&M are supposed to play, and they are playing. SMU is supposed to play. I love Rhett Lashlee. If you’re a Texan, you’re a fan of football in the state. Why would we go outside the state to play non-conference games and we’re not in conference anymore? You have such good football in the state.”

McGuire is familiar with the importance of football in Texas given his legendary tenure as head coach of Cedar Hill. In a loaded 2027 recruiting class, 10 of Texas’ top 25 recruits have committed to schools outside of the state of Texas. McGuire speculated the lack of games between Texas’ top power conference teams as to why some of the state’s best prep talent are leaving the Lone Star State.

“I would love to play Texas, Texas A&M and SMU, not in the conference. It’s great for the high school coaches and the high school players in the state of Texas,” he said. “That might be one reason that we have so many kids leaving the state is because we’re not playing each other anymore. I remember when I was a high school coach, growing up through the system that you didn’t have as many kids leaving the state was because the doors were open because we’re playing so many out of conference instead of playing each other.”

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