Texas Tech coach McGuire proposes 2026 matchup with Texas

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire responded at Big 12 Meetings Thursday to comments made by Texas coach Steve Sarkisian mocking the difficulty of the conference his team once played in. While Sarkisian’s remarks alluded to Texas being able to win the Big 12 with his “twos and threes,” McGuire would rather settle it on the field.

“I said there’s no way they’re talking about us because Sark’s a pretty tough guy, his team’s are really tough, and I would think if he was talking about us that he would call us out,” McGuire said, recalling a conversation he had with BYU coach Kalani Sitake. Sarkisian and Sitake were teammates at now-Big 12 school BYU. “He wouldn’t just say this kind of comment, ‘well there’s another team in our state.’ I guess he was talking about us.”

The Red Raiders open the season against Abilene Christian at 6:00 PM, Sept. 5. Texas hosts Texas State, a week before hosting Ohio State to conclude their home-and-home. With these dates in mind, McGuire has already attempted to put a reunion with the Longhorns into motion.

“I’ve actually talked to (ACU coach) Keith Patterson and I’ve talked to (TXST coach) GJ Kinne and they’re willing to take our games,” McGuire said. “Abilene Christian will go to Texas State, we’ll buy out our contract out of Abilene Christian. I’m sure, because Texas’ got a lot of money, they can buy their contract out. But I do know there’s a lot of Red Raiders that will help them buy that contract out if they don’t want to. They can come to Lubbock week one and we can figure out if their twos and threes can win this conference.”

McGuire is aware of the negativity on social media, specifically on the Red Raiders being shutout by Oregon in the Orange Bowl. Texas Tech’s final defeat to Texas, 57-7, in Austin in 2023 is still fresh on his memory, too.

“They kicked the crap out of us,” McGuire added. “I know he (Sarkisian) feels really good about his team. And he’s making those comments. We would love to play the University of Texas week one in Lubbock.”

All the while more difficult, however, is somehow convincing Texas to travel to Lubbock nowadays. McGuire’s further comments proved his plan is not just being thrown around for fun. He’s all for matching up Texas Tech and the Longhorns, even if it means going to a neutral site.

“I do know that Cody Campbell reached out to Stephen Jones. If they don’t want to come to Lubbock we’re going to work on trying to get AT&T (Stadium) week one,” McGuire said. “If they want to play week one, then we’re ready. We would love to play the University of Texas.”

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