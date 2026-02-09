Texas Tech continues fall in latest AP Poll release

Texas Tech has dropped in the latest edition of the AP Poll, their 2nd straight week falling in the ranking after reaching #11 in the January 26th release. The Red Raiders are slotted at #16 in the poll. The Big 12 has 6 teams ranked this week in the Poll, including #1 Arizona, #3 Houston, #5 Iowa State, #9 Kansas, #16 Texas Tech, and #22 BYU.

Here’s how it happened

Texas Tech dropped its Monday night game versus Kansas last week 61-64, losing in the final minutes after clutch shots from projected NBA Draft 1st round pick Darryn Peterson. The Red Raiders wrapped up the week with a win versus West Virginia in Morgantown 70-63. Tech is 6-6 in Q1 games, and 11-0 in Q2, Q3, and Q4 games.

What’s next for Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have a mid-week matchup against Colorado in the USA on Wednesday night. The Buffaloes are 14-10 (4-7), and took down Arizona State 78-70 in their last outing. Texas Tech travels to Arizona on Saturday to take on the #1 ranked Wildcats. Tip for that one is set for 5:30 PM CT on ESPN. College Gameday will be on site Saturday morning at McKale Memorial Center prior to the game.

