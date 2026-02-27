Texas Tech defenders shine at NFL Combine

Thursday marked the first on-field workouts at the NFL Combine, and Texas Tech's group of defensive linemen and linebackers were the talk of the day. Projected top five pick David Bailey further cemented his status as one of the elite prospects in this draft, while 1st/2nd round hopefuls Lee Hunter, Jacob Rodriguez and Romello Height all had strong days as well. Defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard was also in attendance, though he did not workout as he's still recovering from his season-ending injury. Here's how the Red Raiders performed in Indianapolis.