Texas Tech DL Amier Washington enters Transfer Portal

One of the younger key pieces of the Texas Tech defensive front has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Sophomore defensive lineman Amier Washington will look to greener pastures to continue his collegiate career. This is a blow to Zarnell Fitch’s unit as one of the young, up-and-coming coming players that emerged for the Red Raiders’ front four.

In 2023, Washington appeared in 2 games including his standout showing in the Independence Bowl where he recorded 2 sacks, 4 TFLs and a forced fumble. Washington made life difficult for then Cal Golden Bears QB Fernando Mendoza as getting to the backfield looked easy for him.

In 2024, Washington appeared in all but one game and started the first four. He finished the season with 10 total tackles, 2 TFLs, a sack, plus a pair of quarterback hurries.

In his 345 snaps played, he led the OLB unit recording 16 pressures, 13 hurries, and 3 QB hits per PFF.

What Washington’s departure means for Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have added several defensive lineman from the portal so far in Mateen Ibirogba, Bryce Butler, Jojo Johnson and Julien Laventure. With Washington leaving, Texas Tech is losing a young depth piece with upside. The Red Raiders do still have some young pieces coming into the room to fill that depth, such as true freshman signees Krush Johnson and Ayden Johnson, who will be learning from these transfers who have starting experience.

