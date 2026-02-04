Source: Zarnell Fitch out as Texas Tech DL coach

Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch will not return next season, sources confirmed to RedRaiderSports. Fitch coached for the Red Raiders the last four seasons as a member of Joey McGuire’s initial staff.

He served as TCU’s defensive line coach starting in 2016 until McGuire hired him in the same role at Texas Tech prior to the 2022 season. Before entering the collegiate coaching ranks, Fitch served as the head coach of Dallas Lincoln high school for the 2013 season.

While at Texas Tech, Fitch coached several program cornerstones including Tony Bradford, Jaylon Hutchings and Lee Hunter. The combo of Hutchings and Bradford were each named All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions in Fitch’s first two seasons at his post in Lubbock.

Hunter earned several honors in his one season under Fitch, including two separate All-American nods and a selection as an All-Big 12 First Team member.

The Red Raiders have reloaded on the interior of the defensive line for the 2026 season, most notably signing Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest) and Bryce Butler (Washington).

Fitch helped recruit several highly-regarded high school prospects on the way to Texas Tech in the class of 2027. Cedar Hill (TX) DL Jalen Brewster committed to the Red Raiders in Oct. 2025, while DeSoto’s K’Adrian Redmond committed in September. Brewster currently ranks as Rivals’ No. 1 overall prospect in the class. Redmond is ranked as a 4-star prospect.

