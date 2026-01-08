Texas Tech DL Kasen Long to enter transfer portal

Texas Tech defensive lineman Kasen Long has announced his intention to enter transfer portal, per his X account.

“After much prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. I thank God for the opportunity to play the game I love and to have represented the university I grew up loving as a kid.

Texas Tech will always mean a lot to me. I’m grateful for my experiences here and for the relationships I built along the way.

To the coaches for pushing me and believing in me. To my teammates – thank you for the memories, the bonds, and the brotherhood.

With three years of eligibility remaining, this was not an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right step for my growth as a player and as a man. Lubbock will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Long signed with Texas Tech as a three-star prospect out of Shallowater high school as part of the 2024 class. Texas Tech was the first, and only, offer he’d pick up during his initial recruitment.

As a true freshman in 2024, Long redshirted and did not see any game action.

As a redshirt freshman this season Long saw his first career snaps, playing in two games. He played five snaps in the opener vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff and five more in the October win over Kansas. He was credited with one tackle.

Long will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice.

Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

