Texas Tech Dominates Softball All-Big 12 Awards

Texas Tech’s historic 2026 regular season continued to be recognized Wednesday across multiple outlets as Texas Tech placed a conference-leading seven players, tied with Arizona, on the 2026 Big 12 Conference teams as voted on by the league’s head coaches. Tech also had three players earn individual honors from Big 12 Coaches & the USA Today Sports Network.

The Red Raiders, who captured their second consecutive Big 12 regular season championship, were represented across the First Team, Second Team and All-Defensive Team selections as well as individual awards. After being named the USA Today Big 12 Pitcher of the Year earlier in the day, Canady earned Co-Pitcher of the Year honors from Big 12 coaches, alongside Oklahoma State’s Ruby Meylan. Kaitlyn Terry meanwhile was named the Big 12 Player of the Year by USA Today but not by Big 12 coaches.

Terry did get First-Team All-Big 12 honors after finishing the season as the only player in the top 10 of nation in both ERA (1.69) and batting average (.469.) She was joined by Canady who led the Big 12 and is sixth in nation with a 1.39 ERA to go along with 194 strikeouts across 135 innings pitched.

Mia Williams earned USA Today Newcomer of the Year honors earlier in day as well before being named by coaches to the All-Big 12 First Team as well. She tied the Texas Tech school record for both home runs (20) and RBI (70) in a single season while hitting .442 on the year. The junior will look to break both as postseason play begins Thursday.

Jackie Lis led all Texas Tech hitters in batting average during conference play finishing the regular season as a whole with a .442 average with 15 home runs, 10 doubles and three triples while driving in 55. As a transfer from Souther Illinois where she held their career home run record after just three seasons, the senior is one of the active leaders in NCAA home runs and RBI.

Three additional Red Raiders earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors starting off with one of the best centerfielders in the country Mihyia Davis. Davis finished 6th in the conference in batting average (.428), second in runs scored (70), first in triples (4) and first in stolen bases with 34.

Next on the list is Taylor Pannell who has been heating up as the season has gone and finished the regular season with a .321 batting average to go along with 9 doubles, one triple and 8 home runs in her first year with Texas Tech.

Rounding out the group is catcher/utility Jasmyn Burns. The power-hitter finished the regular season seventh in home runs with 16 to go along with five doubles, 45 RBI and 95 total bases while hitting .378 at the plate.

Pannell at third base and Canady as a pitcher were also named to the All-Defensive team. Canady committed zero errors for a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage on 30 chances while Pannell only committed two errors at the hot corner all season on 92 chances.

The postseason honors add to what has already been another record-setting season for the Red Raiders under head coach Gerry Glasco, who was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second straight season himself.

Texas Tech became the first team in the country to reach 50 wins this season while also setting a new program record for conference victories with 21. The Red Raiders finished the regular season leading the Big 12 in both team batting average and ERA while becoming the only team in the country ranked inside the national top five in both categories.

The offense has rewritten portions of the program record book throughout the spring. Texas Tech broke the single-season home run record with 118 and counting, surpassing the previous mark of 74 set during the 2023 season while also setting a new team record for RBI with 483.

In the circle, the Red Raiders have continued to dominate behind one of the deepest pitching staffs in the country. Texas Tech enters postseason play ranked fourth nationally in ERA at 1.69 while recording 34 run-rule victories this season, including a stretch of seven consecutive run-rule wins during conference play.

Now the team turns to what they have been working towards all season, chasing a postseason title…or two. First up is the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City starting Thursday. Texas Tech faces off against Baylor at 1:30 PM CT for a spot in the semifinals where they would face the winner of UCF and Kansas on Friday.

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