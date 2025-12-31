Texas Tech donning iconic look in Orange Bowl versus Oregon

Texas Tech will be wearing black helmets, black jerseys and black pants in the Capital One Orange Bowl versus Oregon, revealed on the program’s X account. The Red Raiders will take on the Ducks on New Year’s Day in Miami.

Texas Tech brining out iconic look once again

The Red Raiders are bringing back one of its most adored looks in their uniform arsenal. The blackout combo has not been seen since Texas Tech hosted Cincinnati last season. The Red Raiders won that contest, 44-41. It is only the second time since Tech transitioned to being outfitted by adidas that an all-black combo has been worn.

This specific combo is the most worn by Tech since 2000. The Red Raiders have worn black-black-black in the standard uniform set 58 times in that span. Tech holds a 36-22 record in this combination.

The Red Raiders have worn black twice this season. The first came in the form of the 100-year special uniform against Kansas. The standard black jersey has only seen the field once- senior day versus UCF.

Of note, one of Tech’s most iconic wins in program history, the 2008 victory over Texas, saw the Red Raiders sporting the all-black look.

On the other sideline, Oregon will be donning black helmets, white jerseys and grey pants. Essentially, the matchup between the two will be rid of either school’s primary colors. The Ducks are 1-1 in this specific uniform combination. Its last win came in 2014 against California, per Jonah Henderson on X.

Notably, Oregon has lost some of its biggest games donning grey pants. The Ducks lost both of their national championship appearances- to Auburn and Ohio State- wearing grey pants.

