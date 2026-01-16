The key to a great defense is communication and intensity for Donovan Atwell

After coming off a dominant home win against Utah, Texas Tech shooting guard Donovan Atwell spoke to the press on Friday, reflecting on the Red Raiders’ offensive performance. Atwell shot 44.4% from the field and finished with 12 points, all of which came from beyond the arc. He also discussed the upcoming Big 12 matchup against the BYU Cougars, who are ranked No. 8 in the country.

“Over the last couple of weeks we have made communication a key part of our defensive progress. We make sure we talk on every possession because that is the most important thing, also making sure to help each other and that motivates us.”

The team mindset going into Saturday

As the Red Raiders prepare for a tough matchup this weekend, Atwell emphasized the importance of having teammates’ backs and how that reinforces Texas Tech’s defensive dynamic.

“Fresh bodies always help, we can play hard every possession and not have to worry or conserve energy because we have those guys that can come off the bench and help out”

Atwell also mentioned the plan of attack for BYU

“The scouting is going to be very important, it’s a big part of the game, and also playing our game you know? Playing tough and making sure we are tough on each posession and fight for everything. We can’t treat it like any other game and thats gonna be a very big focal point and the small details are going to matter a lot.”

Texas Tech’s plan to stop BYU

Atwell acknowledged BYU’s offensive firepower while expressing confidence in Texas Tech’s defensive approach.

“They have threats all over the court and that is going to be a big thing for us to put emphasis on. They are a great team and they play great offensive basketball but I think if we play our game on defense, lock in and play tough on every possession then we will be good.”

How Atwell has improved on his game

Defense was a struggle early on in the season; however, Atwell has since stepped up, becoming a solid defender for the Red Raiders. He has emphasized communication, hustle, and team support, helping Texas Tech lock down opponents and improve their defensive efficiency. His ability to stay active on both ends of the floor has made him a key contributor as the team prepares for their matchup against No. 8 BYU.

“Putting in work on the defensive side of the ball for me has been really important. I focus on a lot, especially in practice. But coming into this game it will be a major focal point you know, offensively we are going to have no problems but defensively you know, we need to lock in so that will be a big thing for us.”

The home crowd in Lubbock

The USA continues to be one of the toughest places to play in the country, so Atwell mentioned that he cannot wait for Saturday.

“The fans are gonna be rocking man and I can’t wait. It’s going to be really exciting to see all the seats full and everyones gonna be loud in here. So I’m really excited for that.”

