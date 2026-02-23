Texas Tech drops two spots in the AP Poll

The latest edition of the AP Poll was released Monday afternoon, with the Red Raiders checking in at #16. Texas Tech went 1-1 this week, losing to Arizona State in Tempe but taking down Kansas State in the 806.

Up next for the Red Raiders

The Red Raiders are back in action on Tuesday versus Cincinnati, tip off is set for 6PM on ESPN2. Texas Tech will take a trip to Ames on Saturday to take on Iowa State at 3PM on CBS..

Cincinnati is 15-12 overall and 7-7 in Big 12 Conference play. Iowa State is ranked #4 in the country with a record of 23-4 overall and 10-4 in Big 12 Conference play.

Looking around the Big 12

The deadliest conference in the country continues to appear at the top of the latest AP poll. Here is how the Big 12 shook out in the rankings.

Arizona – No. 2

Iowa State – No. 4

Houston – No. 5

Kansas – No. 14

BYU – No. 19

The Red Raiders have wins over the * teams in the country.

