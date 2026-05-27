Texas Tech Earns Program-Record Four NFCA All-Americans

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced its 2026 All-American teams Wednesday ahead of the Women’s College World Series, with Texas Tech placing a program-record four players on the list. Kaitlyn Terry earned First Team honors, while NiJaree Canady and Mia Williams were named Second Team All-Americans. Jackie Lis earned Third Team honors as the Red Raiders prepare for their second straight appearance at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Terry and Lis both earned NFCA All-American honors for the first time in their careers. Canady collected consensus All-American recognition for the third straight season while Williams earned consensus honors for the second consecutive year.

Terry has put together one of the top two-way seasons in the country entering the WCWS. In the circle, the junior owns a team-best 1.39 ERA with a 26-2 record, 152 strikeouts and a .166 opponent batting average across 126.1 innings. At the plate, she is hitting a team-leading .470 with 15 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 50 RBI, 11 stolen bases and a .563 on-base percentage.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Terry said. “I couldn’t be here without any of my coaches and my team.”

The junior also pointed to the work Texas Tech has put in throughout the season and what wearing the Double T has meant to her.

“It’s a blessing to have Texas Tech across my chest,” Terry said. “Coming in here, it was something that I wanted to play for.”

Lis earned her first All-American honor after producing a breakout season in her first year with the Red Raiders coming over from Southern Illinois. The utility player set career highs in home runs (20), RBI (71), hits (69), doubles (11), triples (3), batting average (.439), slugging percentage (.930), on-base percentage (.547) and walks (40).

“I knew once I got my shot, I was going to give it everything I had and try to be the best I could be for my team,” Lis said about having to earn a spot in the starting lineup. “But to just be up here with all these great athletes is really very special.”

Williams continued her historic campaign by rewriting the Texas Tech record book this season. The All-American slugger set new single-season program records in home runs (24), RBI (82) and runs scored (86) while becoming one of the most dangerous hitters in college softball.

Canady added another All-American honor to one of the most decorated careers in the sport. The senior ace enters Oklahoma City as the active career leader in ERA at 1.05 and remains the only active Division I player with both 1,100 career strikeouts and 100 career wins.

Texas Tech has now had five different players earn All-American recognition across the three major softball media outlets this postseason after Mihyia Davis was named a Second Team All-American earlier this week by both D1Softball and Softball America.

The Red Raiders now turn their heads to the start of the 2026 WCWS on Thursday morning at 11am when they take on Mississippi State. Broadcast set for 11am.

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