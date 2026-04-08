Texas Tech Extends Krista Gerlich Through 2029–30 Season

Texas Tech has extended head coach Krista Gerlich’s contract, the school announced Wednesday, keeping her in Lubbock through the 2029–30 season. Her previous contract was set to expire following the 2026-27 season.

The new four-year deal is valued at $3.1 million and includes an automatic one-year extension if the Lady Raiders reach the NCAA Tournament during any of the first four years. It also features an updated bonus structure tied to conference finish and postseason performance.

The extension follows a significant step forward for the program this past season.

Texas Tech finished 26–8 overall and 12–6 in Big 12 play, tying for fourth after being picked 13th in the preseason poll. The Lady Raiders reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 and earned their first tournament win since 2005.

“Our women’s basketball program took considerable strides this past season under Coach Gerlich,” athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. “This new contract reflects our support in continuing to build on that success.”

Denae Fritz & Krista Gerlich | Photo by Erica Martinez, Seeing Scarlet

The Lady Raiders spent 12 consecutive weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 and posted their most overall wins since 2002–03 along with their most Big 12 wins since 2004–05. Gerlich was named Big 12 Coach of the Year following the season.

“I’m extremely grateful to Kirby Hocutt and our administration for the opportunity to extend my commitment to Lady Raider Basketball,” Gerlich said. “We’ve built a strong foundation, and I’m looking forward to continuing to grow this program with our players, alumni and community.”

With nine outgoing seniors, Gerlich and her staff are already working to reload for next season to keep the progress going. The Big 12 leader in blocks Jalynn Bristow announcing her return last week certainly gives them a sturdy veteran piece to build with on top of a talented freshmen class that includes four-star local product Ambrosia Cole. More info on the freshman class here.

They will also have the tallest player in women’s college basketball on the team next year in 7-1 Stephanie Okachewu who signed with the team midseason but has yet to make her debut.

Texas Tech is currently accepting season ticket deposits for the 2026–27 season through TexasTech.com/tickets. Current season ticket holders will receive renewal information later this summer.

Krista Gerlich | Photo by Erica Martinez, Seeing Scarlet

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