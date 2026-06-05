Texas Tech Falls in WCWS Finals, Finishes Historic 61-Win Season

NiJaree Canady was asked what the mood was like in the locker room after the final out of Texas Tech’s season.

“I think it was honestly just joy,” Canady said. “This team, especially this postseason, we’ve just come together. Of course everyone’s sad, a lot of tears, but I feel like we all came together. It was just joy in the locker room.”

Outside the clubhouse, there will be plenty of debate about how Texas Tech built a national title contender in the modern era of college athletics. Some will dismiss what the Red Raiders accomplished because of NIL, transfers or the attention that followed the program over the last two years.

Inside that locker room, none of that mattered.

The players knew the impact they made on each other, on the city of Lubbock and on the sport itself.

Texas Tech’s historic 2026 season came to an end Thursday night with a 4-1 loss to Texas in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series Championship Series, finishing one win short of the program’s first national championship.

The final score tells only part of the story.

For five innings, the Red Raiders looked poised to force a winner-take-all Game 3. Lauren Allred gave Tech a 1-0 lead in the third inning with an RBI single that scored Mihyia Davis, while Canady kept one of the nation’s most dangerous offenses off balance throughout the night.

Facing a Texas lineup seeing her for the second consecutive game and eighth time in her career, Canady once again put the team on her back. The senior ace threw all seven innings, allowing just two earned runs while giving her offense every opportunity to break through.

“Just trying to leave it all out there,” Canady said. “I knew it could be my last game. So just trying to leave it all out there.”

Texas Tech had chances to create separation early but couldn’t capitalize. The Red Raiders stranded seven runners on base, including a bases-loaded opportunity in the fourth inning that could have extended the lead.

Instead, the turning point came in the fifth.

After Texas put runners aboard, a defensive miscue allowed two runs to score and flipped a 1-0 Texas Tech advantage into a 2-1 deficit. The Longhorns added two insurance runs in the seventh before closing out the championship.

Even in defeat, there were moments that reflected why this team made it to Oklahoma City in the first place.

Junior Logan Halleman delivered two of the biggest defensive plays of the game in left field, robbing Texas of potential extra-base hits in both the fifth and sixth innings and keeping the Red Raiders within striking distance.

“I thought Logan Halleman made two phenomenal catches in left field,” head coach Gerry Glasco said. “That was the kind of effort you have to have in the World Series.”

Texas ultimately made the plays it needed to make. The Longhorns, who lost their first two appearances in the national championship series before winning back-to-back titles, looked every bit like a team that had been through these moments before. Their experience showed when the pressure was highest.

For Texas Tech, however, the postgame conversation wasn’t centered around one inning, one error or one missed opportunity.

It was about the bigger picture. And for Canady, who has done more for this sport in the modern era than perhaps any player, finishing without a title is not what defines her.

“I don’t think someone’s whole career is defined by a National Championship,” Canady said. “I don’t think not winning that game diminishes everything else.”

Glasco was quick to explain why.

While the championship eluded Texas Tech for a second straight season, he believes Canady’s impact reaches far beyond wins and losses.

“I think that when I look at this century, the last 26 seasons, you’ve got the greatness of Monica Abbott, Cat Osterman and now NiJaree Canady,” Glasco said.

The head coach pointed to more than what Canady accomplished in the circle.

“Her kindness to the fans. The way she signs every autograph forever. She stands out there and signs and signs and signs. She’s given so much to the sport,” Glasco said. “That’s going to be a great legacy that she’s impacted our sport in so many ways.”

Glasco said Canady’s influence extends well beyond softball statistics or championship trophies.

“It’s not just because she’s a great softball player, it’s because she has an amazing heart, an amazing concern for others,” Glasco said. “Her legacy is enormous.”

That same perspective shaped how Glasco viewed the season as a whole.

“I think that anyone that understands our sport knows that you can’t buy a championship,” Glasco said. “Only if you’re naive and don’t understand the difficulty of this sport and then give your opponents respect could you think this was disappointing.”

Jackie Lis arrived in Lubbock for only one season, but the first baseman said what this group accomplished will stay with her long after softball.

“This is just somewhere I never pictured myself finishing my career,” Lis said. “I’m just very grateful for the opportunity to finish top second in the nation.”

The Southern Illinois transfer said the relationships formed over the last year may be what she remembers most.

“I’ve only got to be around them for a year, but they’re people I’m going to talk to for the rest of my life,” Lis said. “I love all of them to death. I can’t wait to see what they all accomplish in the future.”

Those sentiments echoed throughout the locker room Thursday night.

The Red Raiders finished the season 61-10, setting program records for wins, hits, runs, doubles and home runs. They won a second straight Big 12 regular-season title, reached a second consecutive Women’s College World Series and advanced to the championship series for the second year in a row.

More importantly, they changed expectations. What was once considered a dream season, for a program who had never advanced past a regional until last year, has become the standard.

That legacy belongs to Canady, Davis, Lis, Chloe Riassetto, Victoria Valdez and the rest of a senior class that helped transform Texas Tech softball into one of the sport’s premier programs.

And for Canady and Lis, who grew up playing travel ball together before reuniting at Texas Tech, it almost felt fitting they ended their careers not just on this stage but at the postgame press conference podium as well.

“To be able to play on that stage with her meant a lot she will always be one of my best friends” Canady said.

Lis added, “Just to get to finish my career watching her and playing with her is just something I couldn’t have dreamed of.”

Glasco believes what this group accomplished will be remembered far beyond the final score.

“I just told them they’re going to come back 20 years from now, and the football crowd in October is going to give them a standing ovation because of what they did now,” Glasco said. “It’s not a little thing, it’s a big thing.”

The disappointment of Thursday night isn’t going away anytime soon. Texas Tech came to Oklahoma City expecting to win a national championship and left one victory short.

But as the seniors walked off the field for the final time, the reality of what they built remained.

Two straight trips to the Women’s College World Series Finals. A program-record 61 wins. A fan base that packed stadiums and followed them across the country. A standard that now expects Texas Tech to compete for championships.

“I’ve loved my time in Lubbock and just the Texas Tech community and all the fans and all the support we’ve gotten,” Canady said. “I feel like that’s something that makes Texas Tech really special.”

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