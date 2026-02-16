Texas Tech finalizes new hires, offers prospects

Texas Tech football finalized the hires of four new members of its coaching staff last week. Officially brought on board to join the personnel staff were Chase Adams and Freddie Johnson, who will serve as associate directors for scouting. Later on in the week Texas Tech officially announced former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Imarjaye Albury Sr. as the Red Raiders' new defensive line coach, and former Atlanta Falcons outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith to the same position in Lubbock. Meanwhile, recruiting never slowed down in West Texas. Despite being in a dead period, the coaches offered several new prospects over the last few days. Today, we break down the newest Red Raider targets.