Skip to main content
Texas Tech
Join Now

Texas Tech finalizes new hires, offers prospects

IMG_9562by: B. Golan13 minutes agoBenjaminGolan
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire (Photo by Pat Cockrell/RedRaiderSports.com)
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire (Photo by Pat Cockrell/RedRaiderSports.com)

Texas Tech football finalized the hires of four new members of its coaching staff last week. Officially brought on board to join the personnel staff were Chase Adams and Freddie Johnson, who will serve as associate directors for scouting. Later on in the week Texas Tech officially announced former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Imarjaye Albury Sr. as the Red Raiders' new defensive line coach, and former Atlanta Falcons outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith to the same position in Lubbock. Meanwhile, recruiting never slowed down in West Texas. Despite being in a dead period, the coaches offered several new prospects over the last few days. Today, we break down the newest Red Raider targets.

Join for $1
then billed annually
Red Raider Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best Texas Tech Red Raiders coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.