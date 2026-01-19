Texas Tech flips Virginia EDGE commit Jamond Mathis

The Texas Tech coaches were in search of more pass rush help and they got it in former Kent State EDGE Jamond Mathis. Mathis entered the transfer portal on January 2nd, verbally committed to Virginia on January 12th after a visit to Charlottesville, but decided to flip to the Red Raiders just days later.

In Mathis, Texas Tech gets an explosive All-Conference defender who has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3, 245 pound EDGE started his career at Southern Illinois, transferring to Kent State following the completion of the 2024 season.

In his first year as a member of the Golden Flashes, Mathis played 453 snaps and recorded 35 pressures. The 35 pressures were by far the most on the team, more than doubling anyone else on Kent State.

In 2025 Mathis totaled 28 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss and six sacks. He finished the season with an excellent grade of 84.5 per Pro Football Focus and was named All-MAC Second Team for his efforts. He also pitched in with 40 snaps on special teams.

Against Texas Tech in week two, Mathis started the game and played 35 snaps, finishing with one hurry and one pressure.

At Southern Illinois, Mathis also had good production with 32 pressures across 415 snaps combined as a true freshman and redshirt freshman.

At Texas Tech, Mathis will join an EDGE group that includes Miami (OH) transfer Adam Trick, San Diego State transfer Trey White, Ansel Nedore, Allen University transfer Amarie Fleming, Charles Anderson Jr and true freshman signees LaDamion Guyton and Demarcus Marks.

At the same time Mathis was on campus the staff was also hosting former Missouri EDGE Damon Wilson II on a visit. The primary competition for Wilson II is thought to be Miami, LSU and Ohio State among others.

Texas Tech lost the likes of David Bailey, Romello Height, Terrell Tilmon, Charles Esters III, Cheta Ofili, Eddy Smith and Braylon Rigsby to graduation or the transfer portal, and they replenished some of that depth with the addition of Mathis.

