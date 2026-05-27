Texas Tech Football Announces Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Weeks 1 and 2

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference and Texas Tech Football officially announced television selections and kickoff times for the opening weeks of the 2026 college football season, giving Texas Tech fans their first look at kickoff times and the television networks on which the games will air.

National TV Galore

Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian on Saturday, Sept. 5 is officially scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on FS1 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

The following week, the Red Raiders will travel to face Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 12 in a matchup scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS, giving Texas Tech another nationally televised non-conference showcase early in the season.

Texas Tech’s previously-announced week three matchup against Houston on Friday, Sept. 18 will also receive national television exposure, as the Red Raiders are set for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on FOX in what is expected to be one of the Big 12’s premier early-season conference matchups. So, make that 3 straight kick-offs to start the season all being in prime-time slots. Additionally, Texas Tech’s late-season matchup against TCU on Thanksgiving, was previously announced for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN as well.

The Big 12 announced that the remainder of the 2026 television schedule will continue to be determined on either a six-day or 12-day selection window throughout the off-season.

Other Notable Big-12 Games

Among the notable conference-wide games announced were Arizona State vs. Kansas in the Union Jack Classic at Wembley Stadium in London, Baylor vs. Auburn in Atlanta, Missouri vs. Kansas on FOX, and Oregon traveling to face Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

The 2026 Big 12 Football Championship Game is also officially scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

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