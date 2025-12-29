Texas Tech Football Roster Counter

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to take on the Oregon Ducks in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day but as we all know, recruiting for the future never stops. The NCAA Division 1 transfer portal will open on January 2nd, and the Red Raider staff is planning to be aggressive in adding difference makers to the 2026 roster. Seven (7) Red Raiders have so far announced their plans to defect and enter the portal, with more expected over the following weeks. Today, we take a look at where the roster stands for next season going into the portal period. All players are listed by the position they are listed on at texastech.com Italicized = Walk-on