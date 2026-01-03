Texas Tech freshman CB Deante Lindsay hits the transfer portal

Texas Tech true freshman cornerback Deante Lindsay has announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per his X account.

“I want to thank God for the blessings he has given me and extend my gratitude to Texas Tech for the amazing opportunity and experience. After a lot of prayer and discussions with my family, I have decided it is best for my athletic career to enter the transfer portal and explore new opportunities.”

Lindsay signed with Texas Tech as a three-star recruit out of Ada (OK) high school as part of the 2025 class. He chose Texas Tech over offers from Boston College, Harvard, Tulsa, UNLV and Utah among others.

Lindsay did not see any defensive snaps during his true freshman season. His only game action game for two snaps on special teams in the regular season home finale versus UCF.

Lindsay will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

