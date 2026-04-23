Texas Tech gains traction with 2027 defender Aston Whiteside

2027 Burleson (TX) Centennial defender Aston Whiteside's recruitment is heating up. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect held several Power 4 offers going into his junior season, but following that campaign he has earned additional offers from Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Duke, Arizona, Utah, Houston, Iowa State, and North Texas. His offer from the Red Raiders came in mid-December after a "great conversation" with General Manager James Blanchard. Texas Tech is recruiting Whiteside to play the "Star" position, which is a hybrid linebacker-safety.