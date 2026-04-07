Texas Tech Guard Christian Anderson declares for NBA Draft

Texas Tech Sophomore Guard Christian Anderson has announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft per Jonathan Givony/DraftExpress. The Sophomore from Atlanta, GA was a crucial piece for the Red Raiders over the past two seasons.

Anderson received multiple accolades during his time in Lubbock. Notably, Anderson was named AP Third-Team All American, All-Big 12 First Team, and Big 12 Most Improved Player in 2025-26 among others.

NEWS: Texas Tech's Christian Anderson will declare for the 2026 NBA Draft, his agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA Basketball, told DraftExpress.



Anderson, a projected first-round pick, was named First-Team All-Big 12 after averaging 18.5 points and 7.2 assists, shooting 42% from 3. pic.twitter.com/L1Iooc0xuw — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 7, 2026

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.