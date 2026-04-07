Texas Tech Guard Christian Anderson declares for NBA Draft
Texas Tech Sophomore Guard Christian Anderson has announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft per Jonathan Givony/DraftExpress. The Sophomore from Atlanta, GA was a crucial piece for the Red Raiders over the past two seasons.
Anderson received multiple accolades during his time in Lubbock. Notably, Anderson was named AP Third-Team All American, All-Big 12 First Team, and Big 12 Most Improved Player in 2025-26 among others.
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