Texas Tech guard Jazz Henderson announces intent to transfer

Texas Tech redshirt freshman guard Jazz Henderson has announced he will enter the transfer portal, per his Instagram. Henderson has three years of eligibility to play at his next school.

“I’m extremely grateful for my time at Texas Tech Red Raiders and for the opportunity to grow both on and off the court,” he said in his announcement. “My experience here has helped shape me not only as a basketball player, but as a person, and I will always appreciate the lessons, relationships and memories I’ve gained along the way. I want to sincerely thank my family for always believing in me, my coaches for pushing me to be better and Red Raider Nation for the support and love throughout my time here. After much prayer, reflecting and considerations with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal for the next chapter of my journey and the opportunity to find a program where I can continue to develop my game, compete at a high level and make a strong impact.”

Henderson appeared in 13 games this past season for Texas Tech after redshirting his freshman year. He recorded a season-high nine minutes and three points in the Red Raiders’ loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament. Henderson also knocked down a triple versus Kansas this season.

Prior to his time at Texas Tech, Henderson won three Texas 4A state championships with Oak Cliff Faith Family. Henderson was also teammates with JT Toppin.

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