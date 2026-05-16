Texas Tech's Halleman Sparks Seven Stolen Bases in 10-3 Regional Win Over Marist

Texas Tech, fourth in the nation in home runs as a team, did not need to live by the long ball Friday afternoon. In an NCAA Regional opener interrupted by nearly two hours of rain, dust and lightning delays, the Red Raiders reminded everyone they can win another way too.

After beating Marist 10-3 to open regional play, Texas Tech’s biggest statement came on the basepaths. The Red Raiders swiped seven bases — their most in a game since 2019 and one shy of the school record set in 2001 — creating the kind of chaos that turned a close game into one they controlled the rest of the afternoon.

“I like the seven stolen bases,” Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco said afterward. “I love coaching the speed game. That’s my favorite way to coach, putting pressure on with speed.”

No player embodied that style more than junior Logan Halleman.

The left fielder entered Friday with only eight starts this season and had largely worked as a pinch running and defensive specialist since conference play began. But Glasco rewarded her after a bright spot in the Big 12 Championship game and inserted her into the lineup.

“Anytime a player does something really good in the game, I want to reward them,” Glasco said. “I thought at the championship game maybe the bright spot of the whole game was her getting a hard-hit ball to shortstop and getting a hit. It was a spark for our team. When that happened, I said, ‘Okay, she’s starting the next game.’

Halleman immediately justified the decision.

With Texas Tech tied 1-1 in the second inning, Halleman dropped down a bunt single, stole second, advanced to third on an errant throw and then scored moments later on another throwing mistake as Marist struggled to contain her speed. Texas Tech never trailed again.

She finished with two hits and three stolen bases — a new Texas Tech postseason single-game record — while serving as the catalyst behind the Red Raiders’ return to a small-ball identity.

“Whenever I come up to bat, I want to utilize all of my tools and get on base for my team so they can move me around and score me,” Halleman said.

As for staying ready despite limited opportunities, Halleman pointed back to practice.

“We all work so hard, and we do game-like situations,” Halleman said. “I think that’s helped and having my teammates in practice push me.”

Glasco had a simpler description of Halleman’s afternoon.

“She was a nightmare on the bases,” Glasco said. “That’s what you want out of a speed player. You want them to be a nightmare for your opponent. Logan was a great nightmare. They’ll see her in her sleep tonight.”

Even Marist head coach Joe Ausanio admitted the approach caught his group off guard.

“Actually, I didn’t,” Ausanio said when asked if he expected Texas Tech to play small ball that aggressively. “I thought they were really going to just come out swinging, kudos to them.”

The surprise factor worked, but Texas Tech still mixed in the power that has carried much of its season.

Taylor Pannell crushed a two-run home run during a five-run third inning while Mia Williams continued building her own historic season. Williams doubled, stole a base and became the first player in program history with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season. It was a fitting snapshot of Texas Tech’s offensive balance Friday — chaos on one pitch and extra-base power on the next.

Kaitlyn Terry settled in after allowing an early run and earned the win, moving to 23-1 on the year after allowing one run across four innings before Samantha Lincoln closed out the final three innings.

“Obviously there’s going to be nerves there no matter who you are,” Terry said. “But just trusting your stuff and trusting your team behind you.”

Texas Tech now gets a quick turnaround Saturday against Ole Miss at 2 p.m. The winner advances directly into Sunday’s regional final while the loser will have to stave off elimination Saturday night against the winner of Marist and Boston University.

“We’re all different,” Terry said about the recovery process between games. “We obviously utilize the rehab room, recovery room, but I think just kind of staying locked in and knowing that we’re here for a reason and just kind of playing our game, not worried about who we’re playing.”

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