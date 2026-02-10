Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire named to AFCA Board of Trustees

On Tuesday, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire was named to the AFCA Board of Trustees, per a release from Texas Tech Athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire was of six head coaches named Tuesday to the Board of Trustees of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

McGuire will join BYU’s Kilani Sitake as one of two Big 12 representatives on the Board of Trustees, which has guided the AFCA in formulating policy and guidance since the organization’s founding in 1922. He was joined as new additions to the board by New Mexico’s Jason Eck, San Diego State’s Sean Lewis, Montana State’s Brent Vigen, Michigan State’s Pat Fitzgerald and Old Dominion’s Ricky Rahne.

“It’s an honor to serve the AFCA on the Board of Trustees,” McGuire said. “I believe strongly in bringing solutions to problems. College football is at a pivotal stage of change, and I look forward to working with the AFCA on how we can continue to push this great game forward.”

Returning members of the AFCA Board of Trustees include 2026 president Clark Lea of Vanderbilt, first vice-president Jim Catanzaro of Lake Forest, second vice-president Bret Bielema of Illinois and third vice-president Steve Ryan of Morningside.

The 2026 board also includes the following: Jason Simpson, UT Martin; Alvin Parker, Virginia Union; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Brent Venables, Oklahoma; Jerheme Urban, Trinity (Tex.); Jas Bains, Western Colorado; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Jeff Monken, Army West Point; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Kalani Sitake, BYU; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Van Malone, Hampton, ex officio member and chairman of the Minority Advancement Committee; Michael Christensen, Carson (Calif.) High School, ex officio member and chairman of the High School Committee; and Scott Strohmeier, Iowa Western Community College, ex officio member and Junior College representative. AFCA Executive Director Craig Bohl serves as secretary-treasurer of the organization.

McGuire is coming off a historic season leading the Red Raiders, who claimed their first Big 12 Conference title and appeared in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Texas Tech finished 12-2 overall, snapping the single-season school record for wins in the process, while ending the year ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls for the first time in program history.

McGuire was named the AFCA Region 4 Coach of the Year this past season, one of numerous accolades for the fourth-year head coach as he was also a finalist for the Bear Bryant Award, the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, the Eddie Robinson Award and the Dodd Trophy. It was the first time in McGuire’s career he has been a finalist for any national coaching awards.

McGuire is no stranger to coaching associations as he previously served on the Board of Directors for the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) from 2011-14 while the head coach at Cedar Hill High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. He departed Cedar Hill following the 2016 season, serving as an assistant coach at Baylor from 2017-21 before accepting the Texas Tech position ahead of the 2022 campaign.

