Texas Tech Honors Wes Kittley with ‘Drive of Champions’ Renaming

Texas Tech University announced today that legendary track & field coach Wes Kittley will be honored with the renaming of the “Drive of Champions,” which will now officially become “Wes Kittley Drive of Champions.”

Accolades

Wes Kittley has quickly become one of, if not the most decorated coach in Texas Tech athletics history. Since arriving in Lubbock in 2000, Kittley has led the Red Raiders to multiple Big 12 championships, NCAA national championships, and has helped produce over 200 All-Americans, more than 100 Big 12 champions, numerous Olympians, and multiple Olympic medalists. Under his leadership, Texas Tech captured the 2019 NCAA Outdoor National Championship and the program’s first-ever NCAA Indoor National Championship in 2024.

This indoor season only added to Kittley’s legendary resume. Texas Tech swept the 2026 Big 12 Indoor Championships, as both the men’s and women’s programs captured conference titles. The men secured their fourth-straight Big 12 Indoor title, while the women claimed their second consecutive indoor conference championship. Kittley was named both the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Indoor Coach of the Year following the historic season.

Kittley’s legacy is now firmly cemented among the greatest coaches in university history, having the “Drive of Champions” now honor his name, which serves as a fitting tribute to everything he has built in Lubbock over the past two decades plus. Congratulations to Coach Kittley!

TTU Athletics Post: https://x.com/TechAthletics/status/2052395427052265503?s=20

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