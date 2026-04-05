Texas Tech hosts Colorado's No. 1 recruit Jackson Roper

Jackson Roper, the No. 1 player in the state of Colorado per the Rivals Industry Ranking, made his way to West Texas over the weekend for a visit with Texas Tech. The Englewood (CO) Cherry Creek standout lists over 30 offers, including heavyweights such as Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Miami, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, and several others. Texas Tech and offensive line coach Clay McGuire offered back in January, and the two have continued to develop their connection in the months since. "I first met Coach (Clay) McGuire back in January, we’ve stayed in contact and it was great to get out to see him work with the offensive line in person," Roper said. "Our relationship is strong and I really appreciated his humility and general approach to the game."