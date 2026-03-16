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Texas Tech in pursuit of blue-chip defensive lineman

IMG_9562by: B. Golan3 minutes agoBenjaminGolan
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Texas Tech has gotten off to a strong start with its 2027 recruiting class, currently ranked as the No. 4 class in the country per the 2027 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings. The Red Raiders are especially strong up front on the defensive line. Led by the five-star Jalen Brewster, four-star K'Adrian Redmond and three-star Brody Pfannenstiel, Texas Tech is looking to capitalize on the success of the 2025 defensive front on the recruiting trail. We take a look at the priority targets still on the board and who the Red Raiders still hope to add as part of the 2027 class.

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