Texas Tech in pursuit of blue-chip defensive lineman

Texas Tech has gotten off to a strong start with its 2027 recruiting class, currently ranked as the No. 4 class in the country per the 2027 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings. The Red Raiders are especially strong up front on the defensive line. Led by the five-star Jalen Brewster, four-star K'Adrian Redmond and three-star Brody Pfannenstiel, Texas Tech is looking to capitalize on the success of the 2025 defensive front on the recruiting trail. We take a look at the priority targets still on the board and who the Red Raiders still hope to add as part of the 2027 class.