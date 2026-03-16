Texas Tech is a single-digit favorite over 12-seed Akron

5-seed Texas Tech potentially losing to 12-seeded Akron is already a popular pick among analysts and fans alike. At the time of writing, ActionNetwork projects the Red Raiders as an 8.5-point favorite over the Zips in Tampa.

ESPN, which got their betting lines from DraftKings, has Texas Tech as favorites, also by 8.5 points.

FanDuel thinks similarly to the other two sportsbooks mentioned, though their line drops a point to 7.5, still in favor of the Red Raiders. FanDuel has the over/under on points at 156.5. This, though, is not shocking considering the high volume of three-point attempts both teams boast.

Akron is led by MAC Tournament MVP Tavari Johnson. The 6-foot, 170 pound guard averaged 20.1 points per game this season while shooting 51 percent from the field.

Johnson scored 15 points and logged five assists in the Zips’ 79-76 MAC Championship victory over Toledo.

Texas Tech is led by Christian Anderson. The star sophomore guard will be available for the Red Raiders, Texas Tech confirmed in a release Saturday.

The two teams tip off from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, FL, Friday at 12:40 PM local time. The winner of this contest moves on to take on the winner of 4-seed Alabama versus 13-seed Hofstra Sunday.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.