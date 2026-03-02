Texas Tech Lady Raiders Finish Regular Season in AP Poll

Texas Tech women’s basketball has officially been in the AP poll for the entirety of 2026 after coming in at No. 21 in the latest rankings. This marks the tenth straight week they have been ranked. The Lady Raiders dropped one late on the road to Kansas on Wednesday before returning home and winning on Senior Day sunday over Arizona State. This capped a regular season that brought the most wins since 2004 overall and the most wins in conference since 2005 at 25-6 (12-6.)

Defense has been the team’s calling card all season as they finish the regular season second behind TCU in the Big 12 for scoring defense at 58.1 points allowed per game. This is just off the program record of 56.9 points allowed per game by the 2010-11 team. A defense that showcases the Big 12 blocks leader Jalynn Bristow at 2.2 a game and two of the top six steal leaders in the conference in Gemma Núñez (2.1) and Denae Fritz (2.0.)

Texas Tech now heads to postseason play, starting with the Big 12 Tournmanent in Kansas City. The Lady Raiders finished the regular season tied for fourth place with Oklahoma State and will take the five seed due to a tiebreaker scenario. Tech will begin play on Thursday at 11am versus the winner of Wednesday’s game between Cincinnati and Kansas State. Full Big 12 tournament bracket and event info can be found here.

Bailey Maupin, Denae Fritz and Jalynn Bristow | Photo by Erica Martinez, Seeing Scarlet

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Points Bailey Maupin

15.3 PPG Snudda Collins

14.8 PPG Jalynn Bristow

11.1 PPG Assists Gemma Núñez

4.9 APG Bailey Maupin

2.6 APG Sidney Love

1.9 APG Rebounds Jalynn Bristow

5.7 RPG Gemma Núñez

4.7 RPG Bailey Maupin

3.6 RPG Blocks Jalynn Bristow

2.2 BPG Sara Sanogo

1.3 BPG Snudda Collins

0.8 BPG Steals Gemma Núñez

2.1 SPG Denae Fritz

2.0 SPG Bailey Maupin

1.5 SPG 3P% (Min 100 att) Snudda Collins

39.3% (117 att) Denae Fritz

36.8% (125 att) Bailey Maupin

34.6% (179 att) FG% (Min 100 att) Sara Sanogo

64.9% (111 att) Jada Malone

61.0% (136 att) Snudda Collins

44.4% (356 att) FT% (Min 70 att) Bailey Maupin

83.2% (137 att) Snudda Collins

79.7% (123 att) Jada Malone

75.7% (70 att)

Game Results & Recaps

