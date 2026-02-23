Texas Tech Lady Raiders Hold Steady in AP Poll

Texas Tech holds steady in the AP Poll remaining at No. 20 after going 1-1 on the week, marking the ninth straight week they have been ranked. The Lady Raiders picked up a dominant 31-point win over No. 15 Baylor 87-56 on Wednesday before a tough road loss to Colorado 75-68 on Saturday. Tech and Colorado are now tied for fourth place in the Big 12 standings with two games remaining.

Defense continues to lead this team’s success as they are second in the Big 12 at 58.0 points allowed per game behind TCU. Texas Tech ranks 8th in the nation in blocked shots per game at 5.8, helped largely by the Big 12’s leading shot blocker Jalynn Bristow who recently moved into the top 10 at Tech for blocks in a single season. Offensively, the Lady Raiders are 4th in the Big 12 in three point percentage hitting 35.2% of their shots from deep and 31st in the nation in this category as well.

Texas Tech has two games remaining starting with a road game at Kansas on Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Then they will wrap up the regular season with Senior Day on Sunday versus Arizona State at 2 PM. Fans who would like to attend the final home game and Senior Day festivities can find tickets here.

Krista Gerlich | Photo by Erica Martinez, Seeing Scarlet

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Points Bailey Maupin

15.9 PPG Snudda Collins

15.5 PPG Jalynn Bristow

11.0 PPG Assists Gemma Núñez

4.9 APG Bailey Maupin

2.8 APG Sidney Love

1.9 APG Rebounds Jalynn Bristow

5.9 RPG Gemma Núñez

4.6 RPG Bailey Maupin

3.7 RPG Blocks Jalynn Bristow

2.2 BPG Sara Sanogo

1.2 BPG Snudda Collins

0.8 BPG Steals Gemma Núñez

2.2 SPG Denae Fritz

2.1 SPG Bailey Maupin

1.6 SPG 3P% (Min 100 att) Snudda Collins

41.9% (111 att) Bailey Maupin

36.1% (169 att) Denae Fritz

35.6% (118 att) FG% (Min 100 att) Sara Sanogo

63.0% (100 att) Jada Malone

61.4% (127 att) Snudda Collins

45.4% (339 att) FT% (Min 70 att) Bailey Maupin

84.1% (132 att) Snudda Collins

79.8% (119 att) Jada Malone

75.7% (70 att)

Game Results & Recaps

