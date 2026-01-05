Texas Tech Lady Raiders Move Up in AP Poll
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders have moved up four spots in the latest AP Poll, checking in at No. 17. This comes after receiving their first AP ranking since 2012 in the previous poll. The Lady Raiders have gone 2-0 since then with wins over UCF 73-55 and Arizona 80-49, the latter giving them the best start in school history at 16-0. More on that historic win here.
Texas Tech continues boasts one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, ranked 3rd in the nation in scoring defense at 52.1 points allowed per game. While having one of the nation’s most balanced attacks on offense being the only team in the Big 12 with three players in the Top 20 in scoring.
The Lady Raiders currently sit tied with West Virginia atop the Big 12 standings at 3-0, the two will face off on Wednesday night in Morgantown at 6 pm CT on ESPN+. Tech will then travel over to Cincinnati for a game on Saturday at 1pm CT.
Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders
|Points
|Snudda Collins
14.4 PPG
|Bailey Maupin
14.3 PPG
|Jalynn Bristow
13.6 PPG
|Assists
|Gemma Núñez
5.7 APG
|Bailey Maupin
3.4 APG
|Sidney Love
1.8 APG
|Rebounds
|Jalynn Bristow
7.1 RPG
|Gemma Núñez
5.3 RPG
|Sara Sanogo
4.0 RPG
|Blocks
|Jalynn Bristow
2.2 BPG
|Sara Sanogo
1.3 BPG
|Snudda Collins
0.8 BPG
|Steals
|Gemma Núñez
2.4 SPG
|Denae Fritz
2.1 SPG
|Bailey Maupin
1.8 SPG
|3P% (Min 50 att)
|Snudda Collins
37.7% (53 att)
|Bailey Maupin
34.4% (90 att)
|Denae Fritz
34.3% (70 att)
|FG% (Min 50 att)
|Jada Malone
69.0% (71 att)
|Sara Sanogo
59.3% (54 att)
|Gemma Núñez
46.1% (76 att)
|FT% (Min 30 att)
|Bailey Maupin
80.0% (60 att)
|Jalynn Bristow
77.1% (35 att)
|Jada Malone
75.6% (45 att)
Game Results & Recaps
- 11/3: 78-40 W vs. N.C. A&T
- 11/6: 79-52 W vs. UTSA
- 11/9: 83-50 W vs. Texas State
- 11/13: 91-60 W vs. SMU
- 11/16: 80-68 W vs. Arkansas
- 11/20: 69-62 W vs. Mississippi State
- 11/23: 82-57 W @ New Mexico
- 11/25: 67-42 W vs. Old Dominion (Frisco)
- 11/27: 67-47 W vs. North Texas (Frisco)
- 12/3: 83-43 W vs. Wichita State
- 12/12: 82-51 W @ Washington State
- 12/14: 67-57 W vs. Abilene Christian (Odessa)
- 12/17: 76-50 W vs. Jacksonville
- 12/21: 61-60 W @ No. 15 Baylor
- 12/31: 73-55 W vs. UCF
- 1/3: 80-49 W vs. Arizona
