Texas Tech Lady Raiders Move Up in AP Poll

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders have moved up four spots in the latest AP Poll, checking in at No. 17. This comes after receiving their first AP ranking since 2012 in the previous poll. The Lady Raiders have gone 2-0 since then with wins over UCF 73-55 and Arizona 80-49, the latter giving them the best start in school history at 16-0. More on that historic win here.

Texas Tech continues boasts one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, ranked 3rd in the nation in scoring defense at 52.1 points allowed per game. While having one of the nation’s most balanced attacks on offense being the only team in the Big 12 with three players in the Top 20 in scoring.

The Lady Raiders currently sit tied with West Virginia atop the Big 12 standings at 3-0, the two will face off on Wednesday night in Morgantown at 6 pm CT on ESPN+. Tech will then travel over to Cincinnati for a game on Saturday at 1pm CT.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Points Snudda Collins

14.4 PPG Bailey Maupin

14.3 PPG Jalynn Bristow

13.6 PPG Assists Gemma Núñez

5.7 APG Bailey Maupin

3.4 APG Sidney Love

1.8 APG Rebounds Jalynn Bristow

7.1 RPG Gemma Núñez

5.3 RPG Sara Sanogo

4.0 RPG Blocks Jalynn Bristow

2.2 BPG Sara Sanogo

1.3 BPG Snudda Collins

0.8 BPG Steals Gemma Núñez

2.4 SPG Denae Fritz

2.1 SPG Bailey Maupin

1.8 SPG 3P% (Min 50 att) Snudda Collins

37.7% (53 att) Bailey Maupin

34.4% (90 att) Denae Fritz

34.3% (70 att) FG% (Min 50 att) Jada Malone

69.0% (71 att) Sara Sanogo

59.3% (54 att) Gemma Núñez

46.1% (76 att) FT% (Min 30 att) Bailey Maupin

80.0% (60 att) Jalynn Bristow

77.1% (35 att) Jada Malone

75.6% (45 att)

Game Results & Recaps

