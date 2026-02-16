Skip to main content
Texas Tech
Texas Tech Lady Raiders Remain in AP Poll

On3 image

Texas Tech fell four spots in the AP Poll to No. 20 after going 1-1 on the week, marking the eight straight week they have been ranked. The Lady Raiders notched a gritty win over Kansas on Tuesday in Lubbock 70-65 before a quad one loss on the road to Oklahoma State 75-65 on Saturday. It was Tech’s first quad one loss of the season, they were previously 3-0 in that category.

Defense has anchored this team’s success all year as the Lady Raiders rank 20th in the nation in scoring defense at 57.4 points allowed per game and is second behind TCU in the Big 12 in that category. Texas Tech ranks 8th in the nation in blocked shots per game at 5.7, helped largely by the Big 12’s leading shot blocker Jalynn Bristow who averages 2.1 a game on her own. Offensively, the Lady Raiders are 5th in the Big 12 in three point percentage hitting 34.7% of their shots from deep and sixth in scoring per game at 73.3.

Texas Tech has a home-road split week starting with No. 15 Baylor in Lubbock on Wednesday at 6pm. The Lady Raiders took down Baylor in their first Big 12 game of the season prior to Christmas, marking the first win over the Bears since 2011. They follow that with a trip to Boulder, Colorado to take on a rising Colorado team on Saturday at 8PM CT.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

PointsBailey Maupin
15.8 PPG		Snudda Collins
15.3 PPG		Jalynn Bristow
11.0 PPG
AssistsGemma Núñez
5.0 APG		Bailey Maupin
2.9 APG		Sidney Love
1.8 APG
ReboundsJalynn Bristow
6.3 RPG		Gemma Núñez
4.7 RPG		Bailey Maupin
3.8 RPG
BlocksJalynn Bristow
2.1 BPG		Sara Sanogo
1.3 BPG		Snudda Collins
0.9 BPG
StealsGemma Núñez
2.2 SPG		Denae Fritz
2.2 SPG		Bailey Maupin
1.6 SPG
3P% (Min 90 att)Snudda Collins
41.7% (103 att)		Denae Fritz
36.5% (115 att)		Bailey Maupin
35.0% (157 att)
FG% (Min 80 att)Sara Sanogo
61.4% (88 att)		Jada Malone
61.2% (112 att)		Bailey Maupin
43.1% (306 att)
FT% (Min 60 att)Bailey Maupin
83.6% (128 att)		Snudda Collins
78.6% (112 att)		Jada Malone
75.7% (70 att)

Game Results & Recaps

