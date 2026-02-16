Texas Tech Lady Raiders Remain in AP Poll

Texas Tech fell four spots in the AP Poll to No. 20 after going 1-1 on the week, marking the eight straight week they have been ranked. The Lady Raiders notched a gritty win over Kansas on Tuesday in Lubbock 70-65 before a quad one loss on the road to Oklahoma State 75-65 on Saturday. It was Tech’s first quad one loss of the season, they were previously 3-0 in that category.

Defense has anchored this team’s success all year as the Lady Raiders rank 20th in the nation in scoring defense at 57.4 points allowed per game and is second behind TCU in the Big 12 in that category. Texas Tech ranks 8th in the nation in blocked shots per game at 5.7, helped largely by the Big 12’s leading shot blocker Jalynn Bristow who averages 2.1 a game on her own. Offensively, the Lady Raiders are 5th in the Big 12 in three point percentage hitting 34.7% of their shots from deep and sixth in scoring per game at 73.3.

Texas Tech has a home-road split week starting with No. 15 Baylor in Lubbock on Wednesday at 6pm. The Lady Raiders took down Baylor in their first Big 12 game of the season prior to Christmas, marking the first win over the Bears since 2011. They follow that with a trip to Boulder, Colorado to take on a rising Colorado team on Saturday at 8PM CT.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Points Bailey Maupin

15.8 PPG Snudda Collins

15.3 PPG Jalynn Bristow

11.0 PPG Assists Gemma Núñez

5.0 APG Bailey Maupin

2.9 APG Sidney Love

1.8 APG Rebounds Jalynn Bristow

6.3 RPG Gemma Núñez

4.7 RPG Bailey Maupin

3.8 RPG Blocks Jalynn Bristow

2.1 BPG Sara Sanogo

1.3 BPG Snudda Collins

0.9 BPG Steals Gemma Núñez

2.2 SPG Denae Fritz

2.2 SPG Bailey Maupin

1.6 SPG 3P% (Min 90 att) Snudda Collins

41.7% (103 att) Denae Fritz

36.5% (115 att) Bailey Maupin

35.0% (157 att) FG% (Min 80 att) Sara Sanogo

61.4% (88 att) Jada Malone

61.2% (112 att) Bailey Maupin

43.1% (306 att) FT% (Min 60 att) Bailey Maupin

83.6% (128 att) Snudda Collins

78.6% (112 att) Jada Malone

75.7% (70 att)

Game Results & Recaps

