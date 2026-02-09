Skip to main content
Texas Tech
Texas Tech Lady Raiders Rise in AP Poll

Texas Tech rose two spots in the AP Poll to No. 16 after going 1-0 on the week, marking the seventh straight week they have been ranked. The Lady Raiders had their “bye” this week only playing one game and beating Houston 85-61 on Saturday. Some time off seemed to do them well as the 85 points scored was the most they have scored in a game since their win over SMU on November 13.

Defense however continues to be their calling card as the Lady Raiders rank 20th in the nation in scoring defense at 56.4 points allowed per game and is second behind TCU in the Big 12 in that category. Texas Tech ranks 9th in the nation in blocked shots per game at 5.8, helped largely by the Big 12’s leading shot blocker Jalynn Bristow who averages 2.2 a game on her own. Offensively, the Lady Raiders are tied for second in the Big 12 in three point percentage hitting 35.9% of their shots from deep. They drilled 13 long balls versus Houston, including a career high five from Bailey Maupin.

The Lady Raiders get back to their two-games a week routine again taking on Kansas in Lubbock on Tuesday night at 6pm before traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday for a matchup with Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

PointsBailey Maupin
15.4 PPG		Snudda Collins
15.1 PPG		Jalynn Bristow
11.5 PPG
AssistsGemma Núñez
5.2 APG		Bailey Maupin
3.0 APG		Sidney Love
1.7 APG
ReboundsJalynn Bristow
6.4 RPG		Gemma Núñez
4.8 RPG		Maupin | Malone
3.8 RPG
BlocksJalynn Bristow
2.2 BPG		Sara Sanogo
1.4 BPG		Snudda Collins
0.8 BPG
StealsGemma Núñez
2.3 SPG		Denae Fritz
2.2 SPG		Bailey Maupin
1.6 SPG
3P% (Min 90 att)Snudda Collins
42.4% (90 att)		Denae Fritz
38.1% (105 att)		Bailey Maupin
35.6% (146 att)
FG% (Min 80 att)Jada Malone
61.5% (109 att)		Sara Sanogo
61.3% (80 att)		Bailey Maupin
44.3% (291 att)
FT% (Min 60 att)Bailey Maupin
82.6% (109 att)		Snudda Collins
78.6% (103 att)		Jada Malone
76.5% (68 att)

Game Results & Recaps

