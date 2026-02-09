Texas Tech Lady Raiders Rise in AP Poll
Texas Tech rose two spots in the AP Poll to No. 16 after going 1-0 on the week, marking the seventh straight week they have been ranked. The Lady Raiders had their “bye” this week only playing one game and beating Houston 85-61 on Saturday. Some time off seemed to do them well as the 85 points scored was the most they have scored in a game since their win over SMU on November 13.
Defense however continues to be their calling card as the Lady Raiders rank 20th in the nation in scoring defense at 56.4 points allowed per game and is second behind TCU in the Big 12 in that category. Texas Tech ranks 9th in the nation in blocked shots per game at 5.8, helped largely by the Big 12’s leading shot blocker Jalynn Bristow who averages 2.2 a game on her own. Offensively, the Lady Raiders are tied for second in the Big 12 in three point percentage hitting 35.9% of their shots from deep. They drilled 13 long balls versus Houston, including a career high five from Bailey Maupin.
The Lady Raiders get back to their two-games a week routine again taking on Kansas in Lubbock on Tuesday night at 6pm before traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday for a matchup with Oklahoma State.
Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders
|Points
|Bailey Maupin
15.4 PPG
|Snudda Collins
15.1 PPG
|Jalynn Bristow
11.5 PPG
|Assists
|Gemma Núñez
5.2 APG
|Bailey Maupin
3.0 APG
|Sidney Love
1.7 APG
|Rebounds
|Jalynn Bristow
6.4 RPG
|Gemma Núñez
4.8 RPG
|Maupin | Malone
3.8 RPG
|Blocks
|Jalynn Bristow
2.2 BPG
|Sara Sanogo
1.4 BPG
|Snudda Collins
0.8 BPG
|Steals
|Gemma Núñez
2.3 SPG
|Denae Fritz
2.2 SPG
|Bailey Maupin
1.6 SPG
|3P% (Min 90 att)
|Snudda Collins
42.4% (90 att)
|Denae Fritz
38.1% (105 att)
|Bailey Maupin
35.6% (146 att)
|FG% (Min 80 att)
|Jada Malone
61.5% (109 att)
|Sara Sanogo
61.3% (80 att)
|Bailey Maupin
44.3% (291 att)
|FT% (Min 60 att)
|Bailey Maupin
82.6% (109 att)
|Snudda Collins
78.6% (103 att)
|Jada Malone
76.5% (68 att)
Game Results & Recaps
- 11/3: 78-40 W vs. N.C. A&T
- 11/6: 79-52 W vs. UTSA
- 11/9: 83-50 W vs. Texas State
- 11/13: 91-60 W vs. SMU
- 11/16: 80-68 W vs. Arkansas
- 11/20: 69-62 W vs. Mississippi State
- 11/23: 82-57 W @ New Mexico
- 11/25: 67-42 W vs. Old Dominion (Frisco)
- 11/27: 67-47 W vs. North Texas (Frisco)
- 12/3: 83-43 W vs. Wichita State
- 12/12: 82-51 W @ Washington State
- 12/14: 67-57 W vs. Abilene Christian (Odessa)
- 12/17: 76-50 W vs. Jacksonville
- 12/21: 61-60 W @ No. 15 Baylor
- 12/31: 73-55 W vs. UCF
- 1/3: 80-49 W vs. Arizona
- 1/7: 71-66 W @ West Virginia
- 1/10: 71-60 W @ Cincinnati
- 1/14: 71-59 W vs. Houston
- 1/17: 65-59 L vs. Kansas State
- 1/21: 73-61 L @ BYU
- 1/24: 77-49 W @ Utah
- 1/1: 62-60 W vs. No. 12 TCU
- 1/7: 85-61 W @ Houston
