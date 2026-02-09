Texas Tech Lady Raiders Rise in AP Poll

Texas Tech rose two spots in the AP Poll to No. 16 after going 1-0 on the week, marking the seventh straight week they have been ranked. The Lady Raiders had their “bye” this week only playing one game and beating Houston 85-61 on Saturday. Some time off seemed to do them well as the 85 points scored was the most they have scored in a game since their win over SMU on November 13.

Defense however continues to be their calling card as the Lady Raiders rank 20th in the nation in scoring defense at 56.4 points allowed per game and is second behind TCU in the Big 12 in that category. Texas Tech ranks 9th in the nation in blocked shots per game at 5.8, helped largely by the Big 12’s leading shot blocker Jalynn Bristow who averages 2.2 a game on her own. Offensively, the Lady Raiders are tied for second in the Big 12 in three point percentage hitting 35.9% of their shots from deep. They drilled 13 long balls versus Houston, including a career high five from Bailey Maupin.

The Lady Raiders get back to their two-games a week routine again taking on Kansas in Lubbock on Tuesday night at 6pm before traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday for a matchup with Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Points Bailey Maupin

15.4 PPG Snudda Collins

15.1 PPG Jalynn Bristow

11.5 PPG Assists Gemma Núñez

5.2 APG Bailey Maupin

3.0 APG Sidney Love

1.7 APG Rebounds Jalynn Bristow

6.4 RPG Gemma Núñez

4.8 RPG Maupin | Malone

3.8 RPG Blocks Jalynn Bristow

2.2 BPG Sara Sanogo

1.4 BPG Snudda Collins

0.8 BPG Steals Gemma Núñez

2.3 SPG Denae Fritz

2.2 SPG Bailey Maupin

1.6 SPG 3P% (Min 90 att) Snudda Collins

42.4% (90 att) Denae Fritz

38.1% (105 att) Bailey Maupin

35.6% (146 att) FG% (Min 80 att) Jada Malone

61.5% (109 att) Sara Sanogo

61.3% (80 att) Bailey Maupin

44.3% (291 att) FT% (Min 60 att) Bailey Maupin

82.6% (109 att) Snudda Collins

78.6% (103 att) Jada Malone

76.5% (68 att)

Game Results & Recaps

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us o