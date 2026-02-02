Texas Tech Lady Raiders Rise in AP Poll

Texas Tech rose three spots in the AP Poll to No. 18 after going 1-1 on the week, marking the sixth straight week they have been ranked. The Lady Raiders lost to Iowa State on Wednesday night but had a major bounce back getting their third win over a AP Top 25 team of the season taking down No. 12 TCU 62-60 on Sunday.

Texas Tech now ranks 18th in the nation in scoring defense at 56.2 points allowed per game and is second behind TCU in the Big 12 in that category. The Lady Raiders are 8th in the country in bench scoring getting 29.9 points a game from their bench, helped in large part by Snudda Collins who dropped 28 in their win over TCU, the second week in a row she has hit her career high mark after doing the same last week versus Utah. Tech currently sits third in the Big 12 at 8-3 just .5 games behind Baylor and TCU at 8-2.

The Lady Raiders get a well earned bye this midweek before returning to play on Saturday at Houston. First tip scheduled for 5 pm CT.

Adlee Blacklock | Erica Martinez, Seeing Scarlet

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Points Snudda Collins

15.5 PPG Bailey Maupin

15.0 PPG Jalynn Bristow

11.4 PPG Assists Gemma Núñez

5.1 APG Bailey Maupin

3.0 APG Sidney Love

1.7 APG Rebounds Jalynn Bristow

6.5 RPG Gemma Núñez

5.0 RPG Maupin | Malone

3.8 RPG Blocks Jalynn Bristow

2.2 BPG Sara Sanogo

1.3 BPG Snudda Collins

0.8 BPG Steals Denae Fritz

2.2 SPG Gemma Núñez

2.1 SPG Bailey Maupin

1.6 SPG 3P% (Min 80 att) Snudda Collins

42.9% (90 att) Denae Fritz

38.0% (100 att) Bailey Maupin

34.3% (137 att) FG% (Min 80 att) Jada Malone

61.9% (105 att) Sara Sanogo

60.3% (80 att) Bailey Maupin

44.6% (287 att) FT% (Min 60 att) Bailey Maupin

81.6% (103 att) Snudda Collins

78.8% (99 att) Jada Malone

75.0% (64 att)

Game Results & Recaps

