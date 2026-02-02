Texas Tech Lady Raiders Rise in AP Poll
Texas Tech rose three spots in the AP Poll to No. 18 after going 1-1 on the week, marking the sixth straight week they have been ranked. The Lady Raiders lost to Iowa State on Wednesday night but had a major bounce back getting their third win over a AP Top 25 team of the season taking down No. 12 TCU 62-60 on Sunday.
Texas Tech now ranks 18th in the nation in scoring defense at 56.2 points allowed per game and is second behind TCU in the Big 12 in that category. The Lady Raiders are 8th in the country in bench scoring getting 29.9 points a game from their bench, helped in large part by Snudda Collins who dropped 28 in their win over TCU, the second week in a row she has hit her career high mark after doing the same last week versus Utah. Tech currently sits third in the Big 12 at 8-3 just .5 games behind Baylor and TCU at 8-2.
The Lady Raiders get a well earned bye this midweek before returning to play on Saturday at Houston. First tip scheduled for 5 pm CT.
Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders
|Points
|Snudda Collins
15.5 PPG
|Bailey Maupin
15.0 PPG
|Jalynn Bristow
11.4 PPG
|Assists
|Gemma Núñez
5.1 APG
|Bailey Maupin
3.0 APG
|Sidney Love
1.7 APG
|Rebounds
|Jalynn Bristow
6.5 RPG
|Gemma Núñez
5.0 RPG
|Maupin | Malone
3.8 RPG
|Blocks
|Jalynn Bristow
2.2 BPG
|Sara Sanogo
1.3 BPG
|Snudda Collins
0.8 BPG
|Steals
|Denae Fritz
2.2 SPG
|Gemma Núñez
2.1 SPG
|Bailey Maupin
1.6 SPG
|3P% (Min 80 att)
|Snudda Collins
42.9% (90 att)
|Denae Fritz
38.0% (100 att)
|Bailey Maupin
34.3% (137 att)
|FG% (Min 80 att)
|Jada Malone
61.9% (105 att)
|Sara Sanogo
60.3% (80 att)
|Bailey Maupin
44.6% (287 att)
|FT% (Min 60 att)
|Bailey Maupin
81.6% (103 att)
|Snudda Collins
78.8% (99 att)
|Jada Malone
75.0% (64 att)
Game Results & Recaps
- 11/3: 78-40 W vs. N.C. A&T
- 11/6: 79-52 W vs. UTSA
- 11/9: 83-50 W vs. Texas State
- 11/13: 91-60 W vs. SMU
- 11/16: 80-68 W vs. Arkansas
- 11/20: 69-62 W vs. Mississippi State
- 11/23: 82-57 W @ New Mexico
- 11/25: 67-42 W vs. Old Dominion (Frisco)
- 11/27: 67-47 W vs. North Texas (Frisco)
- 12/3: 83-43 W vs. Wichita State
- 12/12: 82-51 W @ Washington State
- 12/14: 67-57 W vs. Abilene Christian (Odessa)
- 12/17: 76-50 W vs. Jacksonville
- 12/21: 61-60 W @ No. 15 Baylor
- 12/31: 73-55 W vs. UCF
- 1/3: 80-49 W vs. Arizona
- 1/7: 71-66 W @ West Virginia
- 1/10: 71-60 W @ Cincinnati
- 1/14: 71-59 W vs. Houston
- 1/17: 65-59 L vs. Kansas State
- 1/21: 73-61 L @ BYU
- 1/24: 77-49 W @ Utah
- 1/1: 62-60 W vs. No. 12 TCU
