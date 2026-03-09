Texas Tech Lady Raiders Stay in AP Poll Ahead of NCAA Tournament

Texas Tech women’s basketball will head into the NCAA Tournament ranked, as fall one spot to No. 25 after a round two loss in the Big 12 Tournament. This marks the eleventh straight week they have been ranked. The Lady Raiders dropped a heartbreaker to Kansas State in Kansas City on Thursday but are eyes forward to Selection Sunday as they await hearing their name called for the first time since 2013.

Tech finished the regular season as one of the most improved programs in the nation, and the most improved in the conference from last season. The Lady Raiders moved from 15th to 6th in adjusted offense, the largest jump in the Big 12 going from 94.9 to 104.5, a +9.5 jump that is sixth best amongst power five teams and 31st best in the nation as a whole. Defensively, Tech was solid last year but they improved there as well making the second largest jump in the conference from 86.8 to 80.0. The -6.9 improvement is 10th best amongst power five teams and 47th best in the nation.

Individually Tech, behind Krista Gerlich and a newly formed assistant staff, developed players at an elite rate this season. Going by the all-encompassing metric of RAPM (Regularized Adjusted Plus/Minus), the Lady Raiders were the only team with two players in the top four of most improved in the Big 12, and were one of two teams with three in the top 10. Jalynn Bristow was number one at +8.0 which is the 5th best in power five and 11th best improvement individually in the nation. She is joined by Denae Fritz who came in fourth most improved in the Big 12 and Gemma Núñez at eighth most improved.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Points Bailey Maupin

15.1 PPG Snudda Collins

14.8 PPG Jalynn Bristow

10.9 PPG Assists Gemma Núñez

4.8 APG Bailey Maupin

2.6 APG Sidney Love

1.9 APG Rebounds Jalynn Bristow

5.7 RPG Gemma Núñez

4.8 RPG Bailey Maupin

3.7 RPG Blocks Jalynn Bristow

2.1 BPG Sara Sanogo

1.3 BPG Snudda Collins

0.8 BPG Steals Gemma Núñez

2.1 SPG Denae Fritz

2.0 SPG Bailey Maupin

1.6 SPG 3P% (Min 100 att) Snudda Collins

39.5% (119 att) Denae Fritz

36.4% (129 att) Bailey Maupin

34.2% (187 att) FG% (Min 100 att) Sara Sanogo

63.5% (115 att) Jada Malone

60.7% (140 att) Snudda Collins

44.4% (365 att) FT% (Min 70 att) Bailey Maupin

83.2% (137 att) Snudda Collins

79.7% (123 att) Jada Malone

75.7% (70 att)

