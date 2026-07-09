Texas Tech Lands 2027 Guard Nadia Jordan

Texas Tech gained a commitment from Class of 2027 guard Nadia Jordan, who announced on her social media. The 5-foot-6 point guard/shooting guard from Kingdom Collegiate Academy in DeSoto, Texas, will become the fourth Jordan sister to join Texas Tech. Her older sisters, Milania, Natalia and Gianna all signed with the Lady Raiders in the 2026 class and arrived on campus this summer.

Jordan is regarded as one of the top young guards in Texas and has built a reputation as a two-way playmaker. Scouts praise her athleticism, basketball IQ and defensive ability with some reporters described her as the most explosive athlete among the Jordan sisters back when she was a freshman starting alongside her three sisters for South Lake Carroll High School. She was then known as an elite on-ball defender but has since developed into a versatile scorer capable of attacking the rim or knocking down shots from the perimeter while running an offense with poise beyond her years.

Before joining Kingdom Collegiate Academy, Jordan played alongside her sisters at both Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy and Southlake Carroll, where the four siblings made national headlines as varsity teammates. She also competes on the Nike EYBL circuit with Texas U and Team Moriah Jefferson.

Basketball has long been a family affair for the Jordans. Her father, Walsh Jordan, played collegiately at Ole Miss before becoming an NBA skills trainer, while her oldest sister, Aurmani Degar, played Division I basketball at SMU. Nadia will become the fifth Jordan sister to player Division I basketball and the fourth to do so at Texas Tech when she arrives next fall.

Jordan’s commitment is the third of the 2027 class for Texas Tech as she joins 6’5 C Jasmine Travis and the No. 30 overall player in the class 6’3 F Jada Jackson.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.