Texas Tech lands 3-star TE Zayden Smith

The latest prospect to commit to Texas Tech is Harrisburg (PA) Bishop McDevitt tight end Zayden Smith. Smith was offered by tight ends coach Josh Cochran and the Red Raiders on June 8, took his official visit to Lubbock the weekend of June 19-21 and announced his commitment to Texas Tech while on the trip.

“I felt very excited and I thought I fit in with what they had and how they’re bonded,” said Smith, regarding his offer from Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect is ranked by Rivals as an 88-rated three-star recruit, the No. 23 athlete in the 2027 class and the No. 23 player in Pennsylvania.

In addition to Texas Tech, Smith has announced offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, USF, and others.

As a junior, Smith recorded 36 receptions for 442 yards and seven touchdowns offensively, while adding 41 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

With Texas Tech set to lose Terrance Carter Jr. and Jett Carpenter following the 2026 season, the staff was looking to take a tight end in the class and have landed their target in Smith.

Smith becomes commit No. 17 for Texas Tech in the 2027 class, as the Red Raiders continue adding to the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history.

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