Texas Tech Lands All-Big 12 Pitcher Hailey Maestretti

Texas Tech softball picked up a commitment from Utah left-handed pitcher Hailey Maestretti. The rising junior earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2026 and was ranked as the No. 5 transfer available by 64 Analytics and No. 18 by Softball America. Maestretti has at least two years of eligibility remaining and adds another proven arm to the Red Raiders’ pitching staff, should the pending five-in-five eligibility ruling take effect she would then have three years remaining.

Hailey Maestretti, Utah athletics.

Texas Tech fans may already be familiar with Maestretti’s work as someone who perhaps ruined a mid-April Saturday for them.

That came when she delivered one of the best performances against the Red Raiders all year, throwing a five-hit complete-game shutout against then-No. 1 Texas Tech. The victory snapped Texas Tech’s 14-game winning streak and would end up being one of three shutout wins over ranked opponent’s for Maestretti in 2026.

“We all have each other’s backs,” Maestretti said after the win. “My defense was right behind me, and our hitters were doing our job. We focused on being there for each other and picking each other up where we can.”

By the end of her sophomore campaign, she held 13-8 record with a 2.53 ERA across 149.1 innings. She recorded six shutouts, the third-most in the Big 12, and earned national recognition as both D1Softball and Softball America Pitcher of the Week during the season.

Maestretti’s success wasn’t limited to Texas Tech.

Her coach at Utah described her as a great teammate but someone that most of all understands her job when she steps into the circle. It’s a job she did will throwing complete-game shutouts against both No. 21 Arizona State and No. 1 Texas Tech while also defeating No. 19 Arizona twice. The ability to consistently perform against ranked competition helped establish her as one of the conference’s most reliable pitchers.

Unlike some of the power arms Texas Tech has added this offseason, Maestretti wins with movement, location and efficiency. While she does use a rise ball about eight percent of the time, she primarily works down in the zone, with a drop ball, curveball and change mix, which perhaps allowed her to limit opponent’s to seven home runs off her ddespite playing at such a high altitude in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah starting pitcher Hailey Maestretti (30) pitches during a NCAA Big 12 softball tournament game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Utah Utes at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

For Texas Tech, the addition raises an interesting question about what the pitching staff could look like in 2027.

Maestretti joins a rotation that is suddenly loaded with experienced left-handed pitching. Returning First Team All-American Kaitlyn Terry headlines the group after her breakout 2026 campaign, while former LSU standout Jayden Heavener arrives as the No. 1-ranked pitcher in the transfer portal. Now Maestretti adds another accomplished upperclassman left-hander with proven success against elite competition.

Add in redshirt freshman Mallie West and Texas Tech suddenly has four talented left-handers on the same pitching staff.

The obvious question becomes what options the Red Raiders have from the right side.

Those who attended fall ball last year will remember Desirae Spearman emerged as one of the surprises of the offseason in the circle. While Texas Tech ultimately did not need her arm during the spring, the former Conference Player of the Year at New Mexico remains an intriguing option with two-way experience and untapped pitching potential. Rising sophomore Timber Hensley and incoming freshman Avery Howerton also provide right-handed depth behind a veteran-heavy group of lefties.

Whether Texas Tech leans heavily into that collection of left-handed arms or develops a more matchup-based approach remains to be seen. What is clear is that the Red Raiders entered the offseason looking to add elite pitching alongside Terry, and by all accounts accomplished exactly that by landing two of the top arms available in Heavener and Maestretti.

Maestretti marks the fourth addition of the offseason for Texas Tech who is coming off back-to-back National Runner Up finishes falling to Texas in the WCWS final. Stay tuned for more updates and additions to the roster. Here is how the roster stands currently:



Returners (Year listed as 2027):

Kaitlyn Terry, Sr., LHP/UTL | .429 avg, 16 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 57 RBI + 1.97 ERA, 24-3 W/L, 172K, 149.1 IP | NFCA 1st Team All-American

Mia Williams, Sr., 2B | .432 avg, 24 2B, 27 HR, 87 RBI | NFCA 2nd Team All-American

Taylor Pannell, R-Sr., 3B | .349 avg, 10 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 60 RBI

Lauren Allred, R-Sr., OF/1B | .383 avg, 11 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 51 RBI

Jasmyn Burns, Sr., C/DP | .356 avg, 6 2B, 19 HR, 61 RBI

Lagi Quiroga, Sr., C/DP | .321 avg, 4 2B, 12 HR, 34 RBI

Logan Halleman, Sr., OF | .346 avg, 9 RBI, 13-13 SB

Desirae Spearman, Sr., OF | .319 avg, 9 2B, 13 HR, 49 RBI

Hailey Toney, Jr., SS | .297 avg, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 37 RBI

Mallie West, So., LHP/UTL

Angelyna Conde, So., CI

Allyson Dobbs, So., OF

Timber Hensley, So., UTL

** Alana Johnson, R-Sr., OF | pending medical redshirt, only played in 10 games this season prior to injury

Incoming Transfers (Year listed as 2027):

Jayden Heavener, Jr., LHP | 2.81 ERA, 139.1 IP, 13-9 W/L, 128 K | NFCA All-Region Team

Moriah Polar, Sr., OF | .555, 14 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 47 RBI, .577 OB%, 32-35 SB | NFCA 3rd Team All-American

Bradi Gallaway, So., INF/UTL | .317 avg, 12 2B, 11 HR, 47 RBI, .591 SLG%, | 1st Team All-CUSA