Texas Tech lands commitment from 2027 OL Dontae “Big Perk” Perkins

Texas Tech has added another piece to its rapidly growing 2027 recruiting class, as Houston (TX) and Westfield High School offensive lineman Dontae “Big Perk” Perkins announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Saturday.

Perkins, who holds an 86 Rivals rating as a three-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 104 offensive tackle in the 2027 class and the No. 147 player in the state of Texas. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman becomes the latest addition for Joey McGuire and his staff as they continue to build one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

Perkins was a standout at camp this past weekend

The commitment comes a week after Perkins first traveled to Lubbock for Texas Tech’s summer camp, where he impressed the coaching staff and earned his scholarship offer. It was his first visit to campus, but it didn’t take long for the Red Raiders to make a lasting impression.

“It was actually my first time in Lubbock for the camp,” Perkins told RRS earlier this week. “I like the facility, I like it. I could see myself there in a couple of years, for the next three to four years maybe.”

Following the camp, Perkins said the coaching staff personally congratulated him on receiving the offer. “When the camp was over, coaches came up to me, congratulated me and everything. Told me I had the offer. Most of the coaching staff came up and congratulated me. Coach Clay McGuire, Coach Joey McGuire, Coach Freddie Johnson, most of the coaching staff.”

Before committing to Texas Tech, Perkins also held offers from Texas State, Samford and Henderson State while drawing interest from programs including UTSA, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Staying close to home and family fit

Earlier this week, Perkins told RRS “I’d love to be close by family, not too far away,” Perkins said. “The things that I’m looking for in a program is like a family where I can fit into, where we all come together and just have a good time. Not just with football, outside of football too, and just actually build up that relationship with the coaching staff and other players.”

His commitment gives Texas Tech another physical, high-upside offensive line prospect with positional flexibility, and continues the momentum on the recruiting trail for Joey McGuire and Clay McGuire as the Red Raiders strengthen their 2027 class.

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